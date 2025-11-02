Maritime cops rescue Reticulated Python in Tawi-Tawi

LAWMEN have safely rescued a reticulated python in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi province, the police said Sunday, November 2.

Prior to the rescue, a resident of Sea Orchids Subdivision in Nalil village, Bongao, went to the 1st Special Unit–Maritime Group (1SOU-MG) office to seek assistance after spotting the python in their community.

In response, personnel of the 1SOU-MG proceeded to the subdivision and successfully rescued the python around 10:20 p.m. Friday, October 31.

The rescued reticulated python measured three meters long and was believed to have escaped from its owner.

The python was brought to the 1SOU-MG headquarters for temporary care before being turned over to the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (Menre-Barmm)–Bongao for proper disposition.

The 1SOU-MG has urged the public to immediately report to concerned authorities any sighting of wildlife in their communities for appropriate action. (SunStar Zamboanga)