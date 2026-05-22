Maritime cops seize over P256,000 smuggled cigarettes in Tawi-Tawi

PERSONNEL of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) have seized some P256,710 worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Friday, May 22, 2026.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized Thursday, May 21, at Gabang-Gabang Mini Port in Poblacion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) said its personnel conducted mobile patrol operation after receiving information about the transport and unloaded of smuggled cigarettes at the mini port.

The Tawi-Tawi Marpsta said the operatives discovered six master cases of cigarettes worth P256,710 stacked in the docking area of Gabang-Gabang Mini Port.

“The operating team immediately tried to identify the owner of the tobacco products, but no one came forward or claimed ownership,” the Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA said in its report.

Based on investigation, it is believed that the cigarettes were unloaded from a small boat and were destined to be distributed to retailers in Bongao.

The seized contraband was brought to the Tawi-Tawi Marpsta for documentation before being turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port Bongao for proper inventory and disposition.

The Tawi-Tawi Marpsta operatives launched the law enforcement operation with the support of other police units in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)