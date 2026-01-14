Maritime cops seize smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES have prevented a shipment of contraband as they seized around P82,252 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The Zamboanga del Norte Maritime Police Station (ZDN-Marpsta) said the shipment was seized around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 13, along the highway in Dapitan City.

The ZDN Marpsta operatives were conducting checkpoint operation when they noticed several boxes with suspicious contents aboard a passenger bus they flagged down for inspection.

With the permission of the bus conductor, it was discovered that the boxes contained cigarettes when opened for verification of the contents.

Seized were 72 reams of cigarettes without the appropriate graphic health warnings, a clear violation of existing laws and an indication of smuggling.

Investigation showed the boxes of cigarettes were loaded onto the bus along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City by an unidentified individual who declared that the contents were assorted goods bound for Bacolod City.

The confiscated cigarettes were brought to the ZDN Marpsta headquarters for proper documentation, proper disposition.

Investigation is underway to establish the identity of the shipper of the confiscated smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)