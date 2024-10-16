Maritime cops seized smuggled fuel shipment

AUTHORITIES have seized a shipment of some P746,000 worth of smuggled petroleum products while on seaborne patrol off Tawi-Tawi, the police said Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) said the shipment was seized around 6:45 p.m. Monday, October 14, in the vicinity of Barangay Likod Dampong, South Ubian, Tawi-Tawi.

The operatives of the Tawi-Tawi Marpsta were conducting seaborne patrol when they intercepted a wooden-hulled vessel, M/V Midajen, transporting several containers of petroleum products.

Upon inspection, M/V Midajen was found to be loaded with containers containing 8,600 liters of gasoline and 3,400 liters of diesel with a combined estimated value of P746,000.

The police said the petroleum products were being transported without the necessary documentation from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which is in violation of Republic Act 10863, otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The police said the owner and the crewmen of the vessel were arrested and placed under the custody of the Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA for documentation and proper disposition, including the vessel and confiscated petroleum products.

The arrested owner and crewmen including vessel and fuel will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs Tawi-Tawi for appropriate legal action. (SunStar Zamboanga)