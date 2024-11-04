Maritime police arrest 23 crewmen on 3 unlicensed fishing boats

AUTHORITIES have arrested 23 people -- two skippers and 21 crewmen -- after they apprehended three unlicensed fishing vessels one after the other on Monday, November 4, 2024, off Zamboanga City, the police said.

The Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC Marpsta) said the first fishing vessel was apprehended around 6 a.m. in the sea of Labuan village, 36 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

The ZC Marpsta said the ship's skipper was arrested for operating an unlicensed fishing vessel and for employing six unlicensed crew men, which is in violation of Section 113 of Republic Act (RA) 10654 (Commercial Fishing Vessel Operators Employing Unlicensed Fisherfolk, Fishworker or Crew).

The police said the second fishing vessel was apprehended around 6:30 a.m. also in the sea of Labuan village.

The fishing boat was apprehended for employing six unlicensed crew members in violation of Section 113 of RA 10654.

The third fishing boat was apprehended around 7 a.m. also in the sea of Labuan village.

The police said the skipper was arrested for operating unlicensed fishing boat and employing nine unlicensed crew also in violation of Section 113 of RA 10654.

The operatives of ZC Marpsta were conducting seaborne patrol in the sea of Labuan village when they apprehended the three fishing vessels and arrested the unlicensed crew aboard.

The sea of Labuan village is a known fishing ground of Zamboanga City.

The apprehended fishing vessels and its crew were brought to the ZC Marpsta for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)