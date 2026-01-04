Maritime police seize P1.6-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have seized a shipment worth some P1.6 million of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, police said Sunday, January 4.

The Zamboanga City Maritime Police Station (ZC Marpsta) said the shipment was seized in Baliwasan village following a chase around 7:40 a.m. Friday, January 2.

ZC Marpsta personnel were conducting mobile patrols in Talon-Talon village when they spotted a van.

“Instead of stopping, the vehicle immediately sped away—a clear indication of illegal activity,” the ZC Marpsta said in a statement.

The ZC Marpsta personnel pursued the van and found it abandoned in Baliwasan village.

Upon inspection, the van was found to contain 30 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes without appropriate graphic health warnings, a clear violation of the Graphic Health Warnings in Tobacco Product Act.

Police also said they found inside the vehicle a National Identification Card bearing the identity of the driver, known by the alias “Jamar,” who is currently being sought by authorities.

The confiscated cigarettes and the vehicle were brought to ZC Marpsta for proper documentation and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)