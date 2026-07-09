Maritime policemen rescue 10 people off Basilan

MARITIME authorities have rescued 10 people, including children, aboard a motorized banca in distress at sea off Basilan province, the police said Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Police Major Benzar Mukarram, Basilan Maritime Police Station (Basilan MARPSTA) chief, said the 10 people were rescued around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the seawaters of North Gaunan village, Maluso town.

Mukarram said his personnel, utilizing High-Speed Tactical Watercraft-16 (HSTW-16), launched the rescue operation after a concerned citizen reported around 5 p.m. to the Basilan MARPSTA that a motorized banca was in distress and was asking for immediate assistance.

Mukarram said investigation showed the engine of the motorized banca malfunctioned when it was hit by strong waves while traversing the seawaters of Takela Island to North Gaunan village, Maluso, due to inclement weather condition brought by Tropical Storm Inday.

“Within 10 minutes, responding maritime personnel successfully located the vessel and safely rescued all 10 passengers before transporting them to shore,” Mukarram said in a statement.

The rescued persons were brought to Basilan MARPSTA office for proper disposition. No injuries or casualties were reported among the passengers or the rescue team.

Meanwhile, Mukarram reminded the public, particularly fishermen and sea travelers, to monitor weather updates and heed advisories from concerned government agencies before setting sail to help prevent maritime incidents. (SunStar Zamboanga)