Maritime policemen seized P1.2-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES, who swiftly responded to information, have seized more than P1.2 million worth of contraband shipment in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Sunday, July 14.

The Tawi-Tawi Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA) said the shipment of contraband, consisting of smuggled cigarettes, was seized on the coast of Lamion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, July 13.

The contraband shipment was seized after the Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA personnel received information that a motorboat was transporting and unloading cigarettes to a warehouse at the coast of Lamion village.

The operating team of Maritime police seized some 85 master cases and 163 reams of assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,236,160.

The Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA said two councilors of Lamion village witnessed the confiscation of the contraband shipment.

However, the Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA said despite extensive efforts by responding policemen to locate and apprehend those responsible, the warehouse owner and caretakers were not around when the contraband shipment was seized.

The Tawi-Tawi MARPSTA said the confiscated smuggled items were brought to the 1st Tawi-Tawi Provincial Mobile Force Company headquarters at Camp Alejandro Suarez in Bongao for proper documentation and eventual turnover to the Bureau of Customs in Tawi Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)