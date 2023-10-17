Market vendor nabbed, P1-M shabu seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested a market vendor and seized more than P1 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police reported Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the arrested suspect as Jomar Alpa Nee alias Prim, 28, and a resident of Sitio Asinan in Kasanyangan village, this city.

Lorenzo said Nee was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday, October 16, in Amor con Amor se Paga street in Tetuan village, this city.

Lorenzo said confiscated from Nee were some 150 gram of suspected shabu worth P1,020,000, a cellular phone, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P500 as marked money and a sling bag.

He said Nee was detained at the headquarters of Zamboanga City Police Station 6 pending the filing of case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.