Mayor cites Rizal's timeless values, relevance to present generation

MAYOR Khymer Olaso underscored on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the timeless values and relevance of Dr. Jose Rizal to the present generation, reminding Zamboangueños that Rizal's death was not an end, but a beginning, a call for every Filipino to rise above fear, ignorance, and apathy.

"Rizal taught us that true patriotism begins with love for truth, respect for human dignity, and the courage to stand for what is right -- even at great personal cost," Olaso said during a Rizal Day ceremony.

The commemoration program on Rizal's death was held at the Rizal Park in front of City Hall and was attended by multi-sectoral groups in Zamboanga City.

Olaso also directed his message to the youth, underscoring their role in nation-building.

He highlighted Rizal's deep belief in education and the power of young minds.

"I'm calling on all our youth, our children, to love our country, who knows? You'll be the future leaders not only of Zamboanga City, but probably of the entire country," he said.

He hopes that the memory of Rizal remind the Filipinos in general and Zamboangueños in particular that the strength of a nation lies not only in its heroes, but in the everyday courage of its people -- to do what is right, to stand for justice, and to love our country above self.

José Protacio Rizal Mercado y Alonzo Realonda is best known for his political writings that inspired the Philippine revolution and ultimately led to his execution by the Spanish colonizers on December 30, 1896 in Bagumbayan, now known as Rizal Park, Manila.

The 129th anniversary of the martyrdom of Rizal is anchored on the theme "Rizal Sa Pagbangon ng mga Mamamayan, Aral at Diwa Mo ang Tunay na Gabay (Rizal: As Our People Rise, Your Teachings and Wisdom Guide Our Way)." (SunStar Zamboanga)