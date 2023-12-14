MBHTE-Barmm gives speedboats to Sulu, Tawi-Tawi

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-Barmm) has purchased to speed boats to better serve the schools in the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

Minister Mohagher Iqbal, MBHTE minister, said in a statement on Thursday, December 14, the two speedboats were acquired through the 2023 budget of Barmm with contributions from the members of parliament Edie Alih and Adzar Usman through their Transitional Development Impact Fund.

Iqbal said the two speedboats were handed over to the MBHTE officials in the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, December 12.

“This initiative is in pursuit of educational inclusivity, going beyond geographical constraints,” Iqbal said.

“It has been our dream to have a speedboat because the mandate of MBHTE is that ‘No Bangsamoro’ child shall be left behind. It’s really hard to travel island to island,” Dr. Kiram Irilis, Sulu Division of Schools superintendent, said.

Iqbal said breaking down the geographical barriers posed by the intricate network of islands in Tawi-Tawi and Sulu requires concerted effort, the MBHTE is proactively addressing this challenge, gearing toward a vision where every Bangsamoro learner has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their location.

He emphasized the commitment of the MBHTE to foster sense of inclusivity across diverse landscapes of the region and revolutionize measures to bridge transportation gaps.