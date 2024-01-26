MBHTE-Barmm unveils new 2-story office building

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-Barmm) has completed the construction of a two-story building to serve as the new schools division office in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, the MBHTE-Barmm said Friday, January 26.

The MBHTE-Barmm said Abdullah Salik, Jr., MBHTE director general for basic education, who represented Minister Mohagher Iqbal, led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony of the P38-million project on Tuesday, January 23.

The inauguration of the project was witnessed by Dr. Lermalyn Sanggogot, officer-in-charge schools division superintendent, and the officials from the MBHTE regional office, the provincial government and guests from various agencies.

Salik emphasized in his message the Barmm government’s commitment to community development through strategic initiatives aimed at fortifying local infrastructure and educational facilities.

The newly-completed building will replace the current office building, which is over 40 years old.

Salid said the new facility is a testament to the MBHTE’s commitment to providing quality and holistic education for all, ensuring a bright future for students and educators and upholding the slogan "No Bangsamoro learner left behind."

He said the construction of the new office building is also aligned with Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s 12-point priority agenda. (SunStar Zamboanga)