MBLT-11 catches cop, 5 others transporting undocumented cigarettes

PERSONNEL of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-11 (MBLT-11) have caught a policeman and five others transporting some 720,000 worth of undocumented cigarettes aboard two vehicles in Zamboanga City, the local police reported.

The local police reported the policeman and the other five persons were caught around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

The local police identified the policeman as Police Staff Sergeant Nazhier Alfaro of the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 (ZCPS11).

The other five caught by the MBLT-11 were identified by local police as follows: Ismael Sahid, 45; Sitti Mahadali Djalia, 43; Jasmin Aranan, 25; Queeny Salih, 36; and Isah Ismael Consolacion, 33.

The police said the vehicle driven by Alfaro was found to be loaded with 15 master cases of cigarettes while the other one driven by Sahid was loaded with five master cases.

The worth of the 20 master cases of undocumented cigarettes seized from the two vehicles was worth P720,000, the police said.

The police said the MBLT-11 troops were conducting a checkpoint when they flagged down the two vehicles in a convoy, and upon inspection, they were found to be loaded with undocumented master cases of cigarettes.

The police said the MBLT-11 turned over Alfaro and the other five individuals, including Alfaro’s service firearm, the undocumented cigarettes and the two vehicles, to the ZCPS7.

The ZCPS7 turned them over, including the confiscated cigarettes to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)