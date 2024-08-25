MBLT-12 redeploys forces in Tawi-Tawi

THE Marine Battalion Landing Team-12 (MBLT-12) has redeployed two of its companies to strengthen security in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the military said Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Redeployed to new places of assignments were the 112th and 212th Marine companies, according to the 4CRG.

The 4CRG said the 112th Marine company was redeployed to the towns of Sapa-Sapa and Tandubas, taking over the area of responsibilities of the 1st Marine company of the MBLT-1.

Previously, the 112th Marine Company was stationed in the municipalities of Sibutu and Sitangkai.

The 4CRG said the 212th Marine company was redeployed to Languyan town taking over the area of responsibility of the 31 Marine company of the MBLT-1.

The 212th Marine Company was previously based in the towns of Mapun and Turtle Islands.

“The redeployment of these companies will support maritime security and other law enforcement operations of the province under the 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) area of responsibilities,” the 4CRG said.

The send-off ceremony of the 112th and 212th Marine companies was held on Wednesday, and graced by Lieutenant Colonel Junnibert Tubo, commander of the MBLT-12.

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the MBLT-12 in Batu-Batu village, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)