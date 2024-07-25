MBLT-12 troops join Brigada Eskwela in Tawi-Tawi

THE Marine Battalion Landing Team-12 (MBLT-12) has participated in the kick-off ceremony of Brigada Eskwela 2024 in various schools under the first district of the province of Tawi-Tawi, the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Thursday, July 25.

The 4CRG said the Brigada Eskwela 2024 was launched on Monday, July 22, as the opening of classes for the school year 2024-2025 already nearing to commence.

The 4CTG said that spearheaded by the three rifle companies—112th Marine Company (112MC) in Turtle Island and Mapun, 212MC in Sitangkai and Sibutu and 312MC in Bongao and Simunul municipality—MBLT-12 personnel joined their respective local government units (LGUs) together with other agencies, teachers and volunteers in helping and preparing the schools to be a conducive learning environment for the students.

“The participation of various units in different agencies demonstrated that unity and cohesion gives a significant impact in building a better environment for our children,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The 4CRG said that the MBLT-12 led by Lieutenant Colonel Junnibert Tubo pledged its commitment and extended full support by any means possible until the end of the Brigada Eskwela 2024.

This year's Brigada Eskwela is anchored on the theme “Bayanihan para sa Matatag na Paaralan”. (SunStar Zamboanga)