MBLT-4 holds simultaneous outreach activity

THE Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) launched simultaneous outreach program in three towns of Tawi-Tawi as part of its 40th anniversary celebration.

The MBLT-4 said the outreach program, dubbed as “Four in Juan” was held on Monday, October 14, 2024, in Boan Elementary School in Turtle Islands towns, Panglima Hussin Arupin Elementary School in Simunul, and Badjau Kasulutan Elementary School in Bongao, the province’s capital.

“We distributed books and toys from Canada's Books for the Barrios, which inspired and delighted primary and elementary school students. Our goal is to expand the knowledge of the youth and strengthen their love for reading,” the MBLT-4 said in a statement.

The troops of the MBLT-4 also conducted feeding program in collaboration of the local government units and other stakeholders.

“We are very grateful to everyone who helped and supported our mission. Let's continue to enrich the future of the youth of Tawi-Tawi,” the MBLT-4 said.

The MBlT-4 is celebrating its 40th anniversary on October 23. It is currently under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Noel Gallaza. (SunStar Zamboanga)