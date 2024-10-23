Mechanic yields P680,000 shabu in drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a mechanic and seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested mechanic as Christian Dave Peralta, 24, a resident of Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Peralta was arrested in a drug sting around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, in Zone 2, Boalan village, eight kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said seized from the possession of Peralta were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic packs with an estimated market value of P680,000, a motorcycle, a cellular phone, a belt bag, a trash bag, and buy-bust money.

She said Peralta will be charged for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

She said the buy-bust operation was launched against the suspect by PDEA agents with the support of personnel from the Zamboanga City Police Office, and the Technical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9. (SunStar Zamboanga)