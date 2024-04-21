Medal awarded to a cop wounded in an ambush

THE Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has awarded a medal to a policeman who survived an ambush, although wounded, in Lanao del Sur, the PRO-BAR said Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The PRO-BAR said the recipient of the medal is Patrolman Hashemi Sumusod of the municipal police station of Picong, Lanao del Sur.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR acting director, personally pinned the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting (PNP Wounded Personnel Medal) to Sumusod when the official visited the latter at the Pagadian City Medical Center on Saturday, April 20.

“This commendable accomplishment clearly manifests the commitment and dedication to duty of Sumusod as exemplified by the performance of his task despite knowledge of the imminent danger of the mission,” Tanggawohn said in a statement.

Sumusod and other policemen of Picong, Lanao del Sur, where aboard a patrol car when ambushed by gunmen as they were returning to the headquarters after conducting police operation in Miculabo village, Picong, Lanao del Sur, on Thursday, April 18.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said one of the seven suspects, a 23-year-old man, was arrested following a firefight in Miculabo village, Picong on Friday, April 19.

Daculan said the firefight ensued as policemen launched a pursuit operation when the seven suspects’ identities were established and their hiding place was located.

After the visit to Sumusod at the hospital, Tanggawohn paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao in Balintawak village, Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur province.

Tanggawohn was accorded foyer honors and was warmly welcomed by the men and women of APC-WM. (SunStar Zamboanga)