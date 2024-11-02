Medcap benefits 1,800 residents in Sulu town

A TOTAL of 1,867 residents have benefitted from the three-day Medical and Dental Civic Action Program (Medcap) in one of the towns in the province of Sulu, the military said Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the Medcap was held from October 30 to November 1 which benefitted the residents of the 34 villages in the town of Indanan, Sulu.

The 4CRG said essential services the residents have availed during the Medcap include medical consultations, immunizations, dental services, prenatal and eye check-ups, minor surgeries, psychological support, free haircut, and recreational activities for children.

“The conduct of the Medcap reinforces the relationship between military forces, local government, and the community, fostering trust and goodwill,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The 4CRG said the conduct of the Medcap was initiated by the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, together with 100th Infantry Battalion, 6th Special Forces Battalion, 15th Civil Military Operations Battalion, Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital and 11Th Dental Detachment in partnership with the Philippine General Council of the Assemblies of God, Sulu-Tawi-Tawi Dental Association, and other stakeholder such as Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Ministry of Social Services Development, Rural Health Unit and the municipal government of Indanan.

The 4CRG said the conduct of the Medcap is anchored in the theme “Sama sama tungo sa kalusugan, Kaunlaran at Kapayapaan." (SunStar Zamboanga)