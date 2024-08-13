Merchant, farmer yield over P500,000 illegal drugs

AUTHORITIES arrested two high-value individual drug suspects in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula did not identify the two arrested HVI suspects except to say one of them is a 24-year-old fish merchant and the other is a 22-year-old farmer.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspects were arrested around 6:40 p.m. Monday, August 12, on Purok Lerio, Poblacion village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said seized from the two suspects were some 80 grams of suspected shabu worth P544,000 and buy-bust money.

The police said the buy-bust was carried out following surveillance on the activities of the two suspects.

The arrested suspects were brought to the regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in preparation for the filing of case against them.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula along with PDEA continues to intensify anti-illegal drugs operations,” Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said as he lauded the police and PDEA agents who arrested the two suspects and seized more than P500,000 worth of illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)