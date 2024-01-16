Merchant vessel tilts, 13 crew rescued

PERSONNEL of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have successfully rescued 13 crewmen from a merchant vessel that tilted due to inclement weather condition off Zamboanga del Norte, the PCG reported on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The PCG said they were rescued near Bayangan Island, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte on Monday, January 15.

The PCG did not release the identities of the rescued crew except to say they were crewmen of M/V Star Sabang, a merchant ship.

The PCG said M/V Star Sabang skippered by Zamcebar Cutaran was loaded with 170 tons of cement sailing Zamboanga City coming from Cebu when it experienced failure after it was battered by big waves cause by inclement weather condition.

The vessel tilted promoting Cutaran to send distress message, which was heard by the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

The CGSS-Salug quick response team proceeded to Labason and coordinated with Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and successfully rescued the 13 crewmen.

The rescued crewmen were safely brought at Bayangan Island by the joint team of PCG and Labason MDRRMO.