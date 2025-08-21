MILF-AHJAG, ‘Gagandilan’ Brigade strengthen partnership for peace, security

THE AdHoc Joint Action Group (Ahjag) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) had a meeting with Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, commander of the 1101st Infantry “Gagandilan” Brigade (1101Bde), on August 18, 2025.

The meeting, which took place at the 1101Bde headquarters in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur, emphasized the importance of partnership and cooperation in maintaining peace and order in Lanao del Sur.

Both parties agreed that coordination and inclusivity play a vital role in ensuring the success of the government’s Normalization Process, which aims to help former combatants and communities transition into peaceful and productive lives.

Discussions focused on several key areas. These include the responsible turnover of firearms, the promotion of responsible gun ownership, and the continuation of peace-building programs that encourage dialogue, unity, and respect among different communities.

The parties also discussed projects and initiatives that would provide livelihood, education, and other forms of support to uplift conflict-affected families, particularly those in MILF communities.

At the heart of these efforts is the commitment to public safety, ensuring that families can live without fear and with greater opportunities for growth.

Jacinto underscored that the partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Ahjag is a meaningful step toward fulfilling the commitments under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (Cab).

Ahjag leaders, for their part, expressed their continued commitment to working hand in hand with the military to achieve lasting peace in the province of Lanao del Sur.

This meeting serves as a reminder that peace is achievable when communities, former combatants, and security forces unite with one purpose.

It is a hopeful step forward in building a safer, stronger, and more peaceful future for the people of Lanao del Sur. (PR)