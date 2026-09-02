MILF convoy stopped for verification, safely escorted back to place of origin

AUTHORITIES have stopped a convoy of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) 131st Brigade in Lanao del Norte and facilitated its safe and orderly return to its place of origin, the police said Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The convoy, composed of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles, was stopped by joint personnel of the Lanao del Norte 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, for verification during a checkpoint operation in Libertad village, Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte.

The police said that during the verification and inspection, the convoy was unable to present pertinent documents or proof showing prior coordination with the concerned authorities regarding its movement through the area.

The police and military personnel facilitated the safe and orderly return of the convoy from Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, to its place of origin in Picong, Lanao del Sur to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the action taken by government security forces was intended to ensure public safety and proper coordination while respecting existing peace mechanisms.

"Our primary concern is the safety and security of everyone. We recognize and respect the existing peace mechanisms, and we encourage all concerned parties to observe proper coordination before undertaking organized movements, particularly those involving large convoys. This will help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that peace and order are maintained in our communities," Sua said in a statement.

Sua assured the public that they will continue working closely with the military, local government units, and other peace and security partners to maintain a peaceful and secure environment throughout the province of Lanao del Norte.

He said they remain committed to upholding peace and order, strengthening coordination among concerned stakeholders, and supporting initiatives that contribute to lasting peace and stability in Lanao del Norte province. (SunStar Zamboanga)