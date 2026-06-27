MILF declares DI-MG, NPA persona non grata in Lanao del Norte

TWO Base Commands of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have declared the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG), Sub-Regional Committee 5 of the New People’s Army (NPA), and other lawless groups as persona non grata within their respective areas of influence in Lanao del Norte province.

The 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said in a statement on Friday, June 26, 2026, the declarations were made during separate ceremonies by the 123rd and 127th Base Commands of the MILF.

The 123rd Base Command headed by Hadji Nor Dipatuan, issued the declaration at its headquarters in Tagoloan, Lanao del Norte on Tuesday, June 23 while the 127th Base Command led by Aleem Ansary Murad on May 23, also at their headquarters in Munai of the same province.

The 1ID said that the 44th Infantry Battalion (44IB) headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Damonsong facilitated the conduct of the separate ceremonies. The 44IB is under the operational supervision of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade led by Colonel Bernardo Taqueban.

The 1ID said the two activities were conducted in close collaboration with MILF leaders, local government units, peace mechanisms, and other key stakeholders.

The ceremonies culminated in the signing of resolutions and a Pledge of Commitment to Peace, symbolizing a united stand in preserving peace, protecting communities, and supporting sustainable development, according to the 1ID.

The two events gathered MILF leaders, representatives from peace mechanisms, local chief executives, community leaders, and members of the Philippine National Police, reflecting broad-based support for peacebuilding and security efforts in the province.

“These twin declarations represent a significant milestone in strengthening community resilience against threats posed by terrorist and lawless groups,” the 1ID said in a statement.

“More importantly, they highlight the enduring partnership among the MILF, local government units, peace stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in safeguarding the gains of the peace process,” the 1ID added.

The collective rejection on the presence and influence of violent extremist groups, the people and leaders of Lanao del Norte have sent a clear and powerful message: peace, stability, and progress will prevail over fear, violence, and division.

The 1ID said that the initiative further reinforces the shared commitment of all stakeholders to foster a secure environment where communities can thrive and future generations can prosper. (SunStar Zamboanga)