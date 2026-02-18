MILG-Barmm launches digital hub in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte

THE residents of Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, can now access faster, paperless government transactions following the soft launch on Monday, February 16, 2026, of the Digital Bangsamoro Center and Digital Bangsamoro Web Portal.

The initiative is part of the Localizing e-Governance for Accelerated Provision of Services (LeAPS) program led by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme.

Lawyer Fausiah Abdula, MILF director for operations management services, said the center aims to convert essential services-such as business permit applications and civil registrations-into a centralized, online "one-stop shop."

Abdula said the initiative symbolizes "dignity in public service," aimed at bolstering confidence in governance.

Abdula said the transition from manual to digital systems marks a shift from reactive governance to a more proactive one.

She added the town of Parang has recorded the highest number of registrants in the program to date.

"This shows excellent collaboration among stakeholders," she said in a statement.

Parang is the second municipality in Maguindanao del Norte to activate the facility, after Datu Blah Sinsuat, and the eighth in Barmm.

Meanwhile, Parang Mayor Cahar Ibay said the innovation is designed to reduce the "time, cost, and visits required for transactions," directly benefiting constituents who previously faced long lines and heavy paperwork.

"This is a massive boost for governance in Parang. We want to accelerate transactions so we can deliver on people's needs immediately," Ibay said in a statement.

Abdula said the launch builds on Parang's growing reputation as a digital frontrunner.

The municipality of Parang was also among the first in Barmm to implement the Paleng-QR Ph Plus program for cashless payments. (SunStar Zamboanga)