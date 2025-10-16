MILG-Basilan evaluates 1 city, 2 towns for Local Legislative Awards

THE Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG)-Basilan, as part of the Local Legislative Award (LLA) assessment, has evaluated and validated the legislative bodies of one city and two municipalities in Basilan province, an MILF official said Thursday, October 16, 2025.

MILG-Basilan Provincial Director Ra-diyah Akmad said evaluated and validated on Tuesday, October 14, were the legislative bodies of Lamitan City and the towns of Hadji Mohammad Ajul and Tipo-Tipo. He led the evaluation and validation activities.

Akmad said the LLA will recognize exemplary legislative bodies that demonstrate efficiency, transparency, and innovation in local governance, which contributes to desirable socio-economic development and environmental management outcomes.

Akmad, who chairs the Provincial Awards Committee (PAC), said the evaluation focused on the responsiveness of each local legislative agenda, quality of documentation, functionality of monitoring mechanisms, and adequacy of facilities and support staff.

The committee also conducted interviews with key officials to validate the implementation of legislative outputs.

Akmad emphasized the award is more than just a recognition, describing it as a mechanism for promoting accountability and continuous improvement in governance.

"Our validation process is not just about competition; it's about improving how our LGUs (Local Government Units) perform their legislative mandates and how they serve their communities," she said.

She commended the participating LGUs for their dedication and innovative practices. (SunStar Zamboanga)