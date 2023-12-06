MILG builds field office in SGA Pigcawayan cluster

THE Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm) has built a P15.5 million two-story edifice to house the MILG field office to serve Barmm’s Special Geographic Area (SGA).

The edifice, which was unveiled on Monday, December 4, was constructed in Datu Binasing village, Pigcawan cluster of the SGA, comprising 63 villages carved out of North Cotabato after the 2019 plebiscite that created the Barmm.

SGA Field Director Zaiton Abas said on Wednesday, December 6, the new building would essentially serve as a venue for providing services to the SGA.

“The building is testament of our commitment to the people and would be very helpful in improving the governance in SGA," Abas said.

The two-story building boasts an exquisite architectural design with well-defined details that reflect the Barmm's unique cultural identity.

Its combination of green and white colors makes a perfect blend for both interior and exterior design.

The facility is equipped with comfort and shower rooms, conference room, offices, and a rooftop—an ideal place to enjoy fresh air and the lush greenery surroundings.

The construction of the facility is aligned with the 12-point priority agenda of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim in building strategic infrastructure to spur economic growth in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)