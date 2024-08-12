Military, Gawad Kalinga build school building in Sulu

THE military in partnership with Gawad Kalinga Sulu constructed a two-classroom building in Kabbon Takas, Patikul, Sulu, the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Monday, August 12, 2024.

The 4CRG said the recipient of the two-classroom building is the Ahajani Elementary School in Kabbon Takas.

The 4CRG said the newly constructed school building was inaugurated and turned over Saturday, August 10, to Ahajuli Ahajani, the village chief of Kabbon Takas, Patikul.

The inauguration was graced by Brigadier General Christopher Tampus, 1103rd Infantry Brigade commander; Police Colonel Narciso Paragas, Sulu police director; Father Bienvenido Nebres, former president of Ateneo De Manila University; Lieutenant Colonel Christopjer Genzola, 35th Infantry Battalion command; Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Gabieta, 545th Engineering Battalion; and Jainab Abdulmajid, head of Gawad Kalinga Sulu.

The 4CRG said the project was constructed through the collaboration between 35IB, Gawad Kalinga Sulu, and 545th Engineering Battalion.

“These collaborative efforts are a symbol of the return to normalcy and stability, as schools’ are the cornerstone of any community and their operation signifies a functioning and peaceful society,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Gawad Kalinga Sulu and the Jesus Del Rosario Foundation had constructed a new reading center and renovated Sapie Elementary School in Paligue, Indanan, Sulu.

The two projects were backed by Nebres, a collective effort to bring development and educational support to conflict-affected areas in Sulu.

The 4CRG said the renovation project aims to provide a conducive learning environment for the children of Sapie Elementary School, addressing the educational needs of a community impacted by years of conflict.

The municipal government of Indanan headed by Mayor Hermot Jikiri, also pledged its support to the initiative.

The 4CRG said 100IB oversaw the groundbreaking of a new Reading Center and the commencement of renovation work at the Sapie Elementary School on Saturday, August 10.

The collaboration highlights the critical role of both military and civilian sectors in fostering peace and development in historically conflict-prone regions, aiming to uplift the community through improved educational facilities, the 4CRG said. (SunStar Zamboanga)