Military, MILF resolve North Cotabato, Barmm conflict

THE military, the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH), and the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (Ahjag) of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) settled a conflict between two armed groups at the boundary of North Cotabato and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said Saturday, March 7, that troops from the 602nd Infantry Brigade and 33rd Infantry Battalion, the CCCH, and Ahjag collaborated with local leaders to promote dialogue and de-escalate tensions.

“A settlement activity was successfully conducted as part of the steps to resolve the conflict,” the 6ID said. It did not identify the protagonists.

A teenage female vendor died while five others sustained injuries in armed confrontations Thursday, March 5, at the boundary of Lomopog village, Midsayap, North Cotabato and Kadigasan, Nabalawag, Special Geographic Area-Barmm.

To prevent further civilian casualties, the Midsayap Municipal Police Station and the 602nd Infantry Brigade conducted a Joint Law Enforcement Support Operation Friday, March 6, in Lomopog to serve warrants of arrest against personalities involved in the confrontations.

“While conducting operations in the area, armed men from inside a residential compound opened fire on government forces, resulting in a brief armed encounter,” the 6ID said.

Troops recovered 13 high-powered firearms during clearing operations, including M14 rifles, 81-millimeter mortars, K3 machine guns, M16 rifles, M4 rifles, and Garand rifles. Soldiers also seized rifle grenades, fragmentation grenades, bandoliers, magazines, and ammunition.

The 6ID said troops coordinate with local governments and peace mechanisms to ensure civilian safety. Police and soldiers monitor the area to prevent further escalation.

“The military works with the Philippine National Police, MILF peace mechanisms, and local governments to maintain peace and security. These operations support law enforcement and protect innocent civilians,” Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander, said. (SunStar Zamboanga)