Military, MNLF enhance coordination in Sulu town

THE military and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) are enhancing coordination to maintain peace and order within the municipality of Lugus, Sulu, the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The 4CRG said the enhancement of coordination was the center of the discussions between First Lieutenant Alvin Igot, 104th Infantry Battalion's Bravo Company commander and Hji Kadir, the newly appointed MNLF leader in Lugus town.

The 4CRG said Igot along with some personnel of the Bravo Company visited the MNLF camp in Lugus, Sulu on Sunday, November 3.

As the team arrived, the 4CRG said they were welcomed by the members of the MNLF community, including Kadir.

The purpose of the visit is to foster good relationships with the local MNLF community and address their basic needs.

"Both sides exchanged valuable insights on the current situation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in fostering a stable environment," the 4CRG said in a statement.

"The dialogue was constructive, focusing on addressing local concerns and building trust," the 4CRG added.

The 4CRG said the atmosphere was one of the camaraderie and shared purposes, reflecting the ongoing commitment to peace and cooperation in the area of operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)