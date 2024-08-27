Military, police arrested 12 gunmen

JOINT military and police forces have arrested 12 persons armed with unlicensed firearms in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Betita, 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said 12 armed men were arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, August 26, in Pandag village, Pandag, Maguindanao del Sur.

Betita said prior to their arrest, they received information from concerned residents about the presence of a group of gunmen hiding in an abandoned building in Pandag village.

Betita said they, together with the policemen, launched a law enforcement operation that resulted to the arrested of 12 persons and confiscation of seven high-powered firearms after their presence was confirmed in the village of Pandag.

He said the confiscated firearms include two M-16 rifles and five caliber .45 pistols with ammunition. Also confiscated was a knife and personal belongings.

The arrested persons and the confiscated firearms were turned over to the custody of the police of Pandang town for the filing of case against them.

Brigadier General Andre Santos, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander, expressed his gratitude to the concerned residents who immediately reported the presence of the gunmen that resulted to their arrest.

“Malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga mamamayan sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan sa ating lugar, lalo na sa kanilang maagap na pagsumbong sa mga kahalintulad na insidente,” Santos said.

In this regard, Major General Antonio Nafarrete, 6th Infantry Division commander, continues to call on civilians who are not authorized to carry guns to immediately surrender them to the authorities.

“Hindi kami mangingiming tugisin at sampahan ng kaso ang patuloy na humahawak ng mga loose firearms,” Nafarrete said. (SunStar Zamboanga)