Military transport home the remains of slain NPA leader

IN A display of compassion and respect, government authorities have facilitated the dignified transport of the cadaver of the slain notorious senior New People’s Army leader to her hometown, the military said Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the remains of Aprecia Alvarez Rosete alias Ka Bambam were transported aboard an aircraft to Loreto, Agusan del Sur on Wednesday, February 28.

The 102nd Infantry Brigade, Zamboanga del Sur police and Philippine Air Force airlifted the remains of Rosete in coordination with the 1001st Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over the province of Agusan del Sur.

Suderio said the transport of Rosete’s remains exemplified the government's commitment to treating all individuals, regardless of their affiliations, with humanity and dignity, even in death.

“Our actions in facilitating the transport of Aprecia Alvarez Rosette's remains underscore our dedication to upholding human rights and humanitarian principles,” Suderio said.

“In extending condolences to her family and loved ones, we reaffirm our commitment to compassion and respect in all circumstances,” Suderio added.

Rosete was killed in a clash with soldiers in Malagalad village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday, February 27.

The clash broke out as troops sighted a group of NPA rebels while conducting a combat operation in Malagalad village.

Rosete is the secretary of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee. (SunStar Zamboanga)