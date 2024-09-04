Militiaman arrested in P3.4-M drug bust in Lanao

AUTHORITIES have arrested a militiaman and seized a firearm and some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), said the arrested suspect was identified as Alonto Pampa, an active member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu).

Castro said Pampa was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, in Talub village, Tamparan, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from Pampa were 500 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P3.4 million, buy-bust money, identification cards, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, and buy-bust money.

He said the suspect is allegedly involved in illegal drug businesses in several towns in Lanao del Sur and nearby cities and provinces.

He said the suspect was detained at PDEA-Barmm detention facility awaiting inquest proceedings for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

He added that Pampa was arrested in an anti-drug operation launched by his personnel with the support the police and 3rd Scout Ranger Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)