Militiaman, HVI yield P7.1-M 'shabu'

AUTHORITIES arrested two people, a militiaman and a high-value target (HVT), and seized some P7.1 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Monday, November 25, 2024.

The arrested militiaman was only identified as alias Jal, 59, of Buton village, hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan and Rossbirt Alih, 39, a fish vendor classified as HVI drug suspect and a resident of Bakaw-Bakaw village, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

Police Colonel Santiago Pascual, Police Regional office-Zamboanga Penisula deputy regional director for operations (DRDO), said Jal was arrested by the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) led by Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon in a buy-bust around 11:04 p.m. Sunday along P. Reyes Street in Zone 2 village, Zamboanga City.

Pascual said seized from the possession of Jal were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in one vacuum-sealed transparent plastic pack with P6.8 million, a bundle of 599 counterfeit P1,000 bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a paper bag and a plastic pack.

Jal said over a local radio that he was just tasked to deliver the package in exchange of P100,000 delivery fee.

Jal did not reveal the source of the illegal drugs, admitting that he knows the content of the package he was tasked to deliver.

The arrested suspect was detained at the headquarters of the Zamboanga City Police Office in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect was arrested by policemen backed by personnel of the Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao.

Gil Cesario Castro, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), said Alih was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Poblacion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, on Saturday, November 23.

Castro said seized from Alih were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, buy-bust money and identification cards.

Castro said Alih was placed under the custody of Bongao Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of a case for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the Alih was arrested by PDEA agents with the support of the police and military operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)