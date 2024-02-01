Militiaman selling unlicensed gun arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested a militiaman and seized an unlicensed gun in an entrapment operation dubbed as Oplan Paglanlansag Omega in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested militiaman as Umayer Tawasil Undug, 33, a resident of Sitio Corote in Malagutay village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Undug was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Purok 5, Malagutay village, Zamboanga City.

Undug is under the supervision of the 1st Infantry Division as a member of the militia force.

The police said Undug was arrested after he sold an unlicensed caliber .45 pistol and ammunition to an undercover policeman.

Recovered from Undug was a caliber .45 pistol with four ammunition, two magazines and 29 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with a genuine P1,000 used as marked money.

Undug was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for proper documentation and filing of charges against him for violation of Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Oplan Paglalansag Omega is the campaign plan of the government against the proliferation of unlicensed guns. (SunStar Zamboanga)