MinDa says NorMin safe, ready for investments

NORTHERN Mindanao is safe and ready for investments, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) said as the region's Philippine National Police (PNP) Police Regional Office (PRO-10) obtained a satisfaction rating of 94.5 percent and a security rating of 93.34 percent.

Dr. Adrian Tamayo, the MinDa chief public relations, said the community has a very high satisfaction on police services, which includes law enforcement, public safety, and community relations, due to the very high rating owing to the benefits of safe and secure places all across Northern Mindanao.

According to Tamayo, the public's perception of safety, order and security is significant in assuring the investors that the region is stable and peaceful.

MinDa, which has been a partner of PNP PRO-10 in monitoring the level of safety and security in the region, referred to security to whether a threat is present or absent in a specific area, while safety is the feeling of having no threat at any given time and place.

MinDa said high security means feeling safe and free from threats.

"When there is peace, everything will follow. We have to continue to tell the story that Mindanao is peaceful," Tamayo said.

"We have already proven na hindi magulo ang Mindanao, hindi magulo ang Northern Mindanao, it is safe and ready for investments," he added.

Apart from obtaining high satisfaction and security ratings, the PNP PRO-10 also got a safety rating of 93.71 percent, a respect rating of 94.01 percent, and a trust rating of 94.21 percent.

"Mataas ang ginagawa nating effort para masolusyonan ang crimes para ma-satisfy ating mga citizens, para mabigyang pansin kung ano ang mga hinaing ng ating mga komunidad," Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration PCol Danilo Bacas, who represented PRO-10 Regional Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr., said.

European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines-Northern Mindanao Business Council Chair, Jaime Rafael Paguio, for his part, said the PRO-10's proactiveness has contributed to the no major or heinous crimes occurring in the region in the previous months. (SunStar Philippines)