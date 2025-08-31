MNLF families in Zamboanga del Norte receive Abaca seedlings

FAMILIES of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and residents of one of the villages in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, have received abaca planting materials boosting their livelihood.

The 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) said the recipients of the abaca planting materials, distributed on Tuesday, August 26, are MNLF families and residents of Balongkan, Sirawai.

The distribution of the abaca planting materials is the result of collaboration of the 102Bde, Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) and the Municipal Agriculture Office of Sirawai.

“This initiative, conducted in partnership with the 97th Infantry Battalion, aims to promote sustainable livelihoods and economic resilience among MNLF families and the local community through Abaca farming,” the 102Bde said in a statement.

During the event, Angelita Lanzado, Provincial Officer of PhilFIDA, emphasized the global importance of the Abaca industry.

“The Philippines remains the top exporter of Abaca in the world. This versatile natural fiber is essential for a wide range of products — from teabags and facemasks to currency notes and specialized paper,” Lanzado said.

The 102Bde said the collaboration between the brigade, PhilFIDA, and Sirawai municipal government underscores a broader mission of nation-building, ensuring that former combatants, their families, and the wider community have direct access to government programs that empower local communities and promote economic growth. (SunStar Zamboanga)