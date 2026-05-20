MNLF member supports peace campaign in Sulu, hands over firearm

A MEMBER of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) surrendered a loose firearm on May 20, 2026, to the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB), highlighting the increasing support of former MNLF combatants to the government's peace and security initiatives in the province of Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, 101IB commander, said the firearm was voluntarily handed over by Ahadi Bual, 60, an MNLF member and resident of Bitinan Island, Capual village, Omar, Sulu.

The turned-over war materiel consisted of one caliber .45 pistol with one magazine and live ammunition was facilitated by Capual Village Chairperson Arsher Asmawil.

Mantes said the successful handover was made possible through sustained community engagement efforts in close coordination with the police, village and municipal government officials in support of maintaining Omar municipality as Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC).

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, commended Bual for voluntarily handing over the firearm and reaffirmed the Brigade's commitment to sustaining peace and security initiatives in the province.

"The voluntary handover of firearms by our brothers from the MNLF reflects the growing trust and cooperation among communities, former combatants, local government units, and security forces in our shared pursuit of lasting peace in Sulu. These efforts greatly contribute to the preservation of peace, stability, and public safety across the province," Delos Santos said in a statement.

He said they continue to intensify peacebuilding, community engagement, and firearm recovery efforts in partnership with local stakeholders to sustain the gains of RFGFPCC campaign across Sulu.

Since January 1, this year, a total of 155 assorted firearms have been recovered by the 1102Be through the RFGFPCC campaign. (SunStar Zamboanga)