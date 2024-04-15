MOH-Barmm implements P40-M health projects in Basilan

THE Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-Barmm) is implementing P40 million health projects in Lamitan City, Basilan province, an official said Monday, April 15, 2024.

Basilan Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman said the projects include the construction of the Out-Patient Department (OPD) building, Ancillary and Ward building, repair of the main building, and expansion of the emergency department of Lamitan District Hospital.

Salliman said the objective of the health projects is to further improve and boost the capability of the hospital in serving the public.

He noted that the Lamitan District Hospital also serves the residents of Lamitan City’s neighboring towns like Akbar, Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Ungkay Pukan, Tuburan, Tipo-Tipo, and Sumisip aside from the residents of the city.

Salliman together with Dr. Jackielou Eisma-Castillo, Lamitan District Hospital officer-in-charge and representatives of MOH-BARMM led the groundbreaking ceremony of the project on Monday, April 15.

The ceremony signals the start of the implementation of the health projects in Lamitan City.

The source of funds for the projects came from the General Appropriations Act of the Bangsamoro 2023. (SunStar Zamboanga)