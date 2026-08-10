MOLE-Basilan opens extension office in Maluso town

THE Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE)-Basilan established a new extension office in the town of Maluso, aimed at bringing government assistance closer to the residents, an official said Monday, August 10, 2026.

Amna Farrah Alihuddin, MOLE-Basilan field office head, said the new extension office is located in Upper Port Holland village, Maluso. The office was inaugurated last week.

Alihuddin said the facility, provided by the municipal government of Maluso, serves to centralize and streamline public services in the municipality.

Alihuddin expressed appreciation to Maluso Mayor Kaiser Hataman for hosting the extension office and providing its new building, calling it a unique opportunity to collaborate with supportive local leaders.

“This is a truly unique opportunity for me as a head of office to work with such supportive leaders, allowing us to extend our services and bring the government closer to the people,” Alihuddin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, she said that they also distributed four “Set-A-Karts” mobile vending carts to local registered associations under the Bangsamoro Integrated Livelihood Program (BILP) during the inauguration of the extension office in Maluso.

She added that Member of Parliament Baiali Karon also contributed four sets of solar-powered fans, lights, and copies of the Qur’an to a beneficiary Madrasa in Maluso. (SunStar Zamboanga)