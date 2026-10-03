Mole-Basilan takes anti-illegal recruitment campaign to Sumisip

THE Ministry of Labor and Employment (Mole)-Basilan has expanded its campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking to Sumisip, reaching 50 community leaders from 29 villages to strengthen grassroots protection for workers.

The awareness campaign, held at Buli-Buli village on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, focused on equipping local leaders and community advocates with information and safeguards against illegal recruitment, trafficking in persons and irregular migration.

Amna Farrah Alihuddin, Mole-Basilan provincial head, urged community leaders to actively help protect their constituents and work closely with local government units in preventing trafficking and illegal recruitment.

“To our local leaders and community advocates, we must continue to strengthen our partnership with local government units and reach the grassroots level by staying actively involved in this advocacy,” Alihuddin said in a statement.

Alihuddin also thanked the Sumisip municipal government for supporting the campaign, particularly Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman, who was represented by Vice Mayor Gulam Hataman, for their commitment to protecting residents from trafficking and illegal recruitment.

The Sumisip activity followed the campaign's launch in Lamitan City on Tuesday, September 29, attended by representatives from all 45 villages in the city. (SunStar Zamboanga)