More troops deployed to Basilan

THE second batch of augmentation forces to help safeguard the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 in Basilan province arrived early Monday, October 23, 2023.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the troops of the 18th Scout Ranger Company arrived shortly after 12 midnight aboard a Navy vessel that docked at the port of Lamitan City.

Luzon said the augmentation forces is to help safeguard the BSKE 2023 and to prevent possible fighting between candidates.

The 18th Scout Ranger Company troopers led by Capitan Eljun Riel Noay came from Bulacan, where they have undergone retraining and refurbishment.

“I am happy that you’ve finally arrived today. You are here not because we have problem in Basilan, but you will be performing election duty,” Luzon told the troops.

“You will be an addition to do an internal security campaign in partnership with the local government units and other stakeholders in performing developmental projects. What we do expect from you is to show discipline of military force. We have a very disciplined forces in Basilan, and our boss in Basilan is the Basilenos. We are here to serve the people,” Luzon added.

The troops partake in a boodle fight breakfast at the port of Lamitan and were later sent to their respective places of assignment.

The troops of the 18th Scout Ranger Company is the second group of soldiers that were deployed to Basilan province to help safeguard the BSKE on Octubre 30.

The first group of soldiers sent to Basilan province arrived on October 15 from Jolo, Sulu.