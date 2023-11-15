Most wanted person in PH nabbed in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have arrested a top most wanted person in the country with P130,000 cash reward for his arrest in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The police identified the arrested most wanted person as Roberto Macapas, 74, a resident of Buenavista village, Zamboanga City.

Macapas was arrested by joint personnel of 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company and Zamboanga City Jail Intelligence Unit around 9:29 a.m. in Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the Department of the Interior and Local Government is offering a reward of P130,000 for the arrest of Macapas, who is listed as one of the most wanted persons in the country.

Macapas has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court on August 18, 2015. (SunStar Zamboanga)