Most wanted person in Region 12 falls

LAWMEN arrested one of the most wanted persons in Region 12 in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the police said Monday, July 13, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Alan Manibog, Police Regional Office-Soccsksargen acting director, identified the arrested most wanted person as alias Paeng, 28, a resident of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog said Paeng was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Monday, July 13, in Poblacion village, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog said Paeng has standing warrants of arrest for murder and attempted murder. The suspect was placed under the custody of President Quirino Municipal Police Station.

He said Paeng is listed as the number 10 most wanted in Region 12, the 6th most wanted person in Sultan Kudarat, and the 5th most wanted person in President Quirino town.

He said service of the warrants was conducted by personnel of the President Quirino and Lambayong Municipal Police Stations, and other police units in Sultan Kudarat.

Manibog emphasized that the proper and timely implementation of court-issued warrants demonstrates the police's commitment to upholding the rule of law. (SunStar Zamboanga)