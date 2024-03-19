'Most wanted' person yields P1.4-M shabu

A 60-YEAR-OLD man who was tagged by authorities as most wanted person yielded some P1.4 million worth of illegal drugs when arrested in a law enforcement operation in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the police reported Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Udang Absara, 60, who is listed as the number two most wanted person in the jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 3.

The police said Absara was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 11:40 a.m. Sunday at Sitio Arakani in Sangali village.

The police said Absara has a pending warrant of arrest for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 with no recommended bail issued by a local court on February 16, 2024.

Further, the police said Absara yielded 209 grams of suspected shabu packed in one large-size heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet with P1.4 million and a sling bag during a body search.

The suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of cases against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)