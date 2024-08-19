Zamboanga

Most wanted persons arrested in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest two of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation on Sunday, August 18, 2024, on the corner of Sampaloc Drive fronting Alvarez Drive in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.
LAWMEN have arrested two of the most wanted persons and seized illegal drugs, a firearm and explosives in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, August 19, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested individuals as Jonar Jul-Asri, the seventh most wanted person (city level), and Naser Jul-Asri, the eighth most wanted person (city level).

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two were nabbed in a law enforcement operation around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, August 18, on the corner of Sampaloc Drive fronting Alvarez Drive in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The two suspects have standing warrants of arrest for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and frustrated murder issued by a court in Zamboanga City.

Seized from them were 20 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P136,000, a caliber .45 pistol with one magazine with five ammunition, and two fragmentation grenades.

The two arrested wanted persons were brought to the Zamboanga City Police Office for custody.

"PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula commends the operating units from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9, Naval Intelligence Security Group-Western Mindanao, Regional Intelligence Division-9, and Zamboanga City Police Station 6 for the successful law enforcement operation which led to the arrest of Zamboanga City's Top 7 and Top 8 most wanted persons," said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

"This accomplishment manifests the dedication of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula in maintaining the safety and security of our community," Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)

