Motorboat capsizes, 5 rescued off Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi

FIVE individuals were safely rescued almost an hour after their motorboat capsized amid inclement weather on Friday, August 22, off Sapa-Sapa, Tawi-Tawi.

The Sapa-Sapa Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said they were rescued around 12 p.m. between the islands of Mantabuan and Latuan.

Those rescued were: Abdulbasit Ismael, Alrafy Harun, Abiqatada Maring, Alsappa Gayong, and Botchoy Bara.

One of the passengers, Maring, was injured by a stingray. He was given immediate first aid on-site and was rushed to Tuan Ligaddung Lipae Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

“The motorboat capsized around 11:11 a.m., and they were rescued around 12 p.m.,” the Sapa-Sapa MDRRMO said in its report.

The motorboat, skippered by Gayong, was traveling to Poblacion village, Sapa-Sapa, when the watercraft was damaged and capsized after being battered by huge waves caused by inclement weather.

They were on their way to attend an Islamic ceremony at the Mindanao State University Covered Court in Sapa-Sapa when the incident occurred.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the inclement weather was brought about by the Southwest Monsoon, affecting Visayas, Mindanao, and the western section of Northern Luzon. (SunStar Zamboanga)