Motorboat catches fire in Basilan; 1 hurt

A PERSON was injured when the motorboat they were riding caught fire off the waters in Basilan, the Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Isabela said Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

The CGS-Isabela said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, in the vicinity of Fuego-Fuego in Tabiawan village, Isabela City.

The CGS-Isabela did not identify the wounded person and his two companions who were unscathed during the incident.

Investigation showed they were traveling to Tampalan, Malamawi Island, Isabela City, coming from Baliwasan, Zamboanga City when the engine of their motorboat backfired and caught fire.

Personnel of the CGS-Isabela and Coast Guard Sub-Station Malamawi together with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately responded and rendered necessary assistance to the three motorboat crew.

“One crew suffered from a burn from the arm and the other two individuals were in good physical condition,” the CGS-Isabela said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)