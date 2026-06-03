Motorcycle club donates crash helmets to HPG Zamboanga Peninsula

THE Zamboanga City-based Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club has donated 16 crash helmets equipped with hands-free communication device, providing a boost to the escort and patrol operations of the Highway Patrol Group in Zamboanga Peninsula (HPG 9).

Businessman Kaiser Olaso, on behalf of the Motorcycle Club, handed over the crash helmets to Police Lieutenant Colonel Dexter Diones, HPG 9 deputy commander, in a simple ceremony Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the club's office in San Jose-Cawa-Cawa village, Zamboanga City.

Olaso said they conceptualized the project following observation that escorting HPG 9 personnel has no communication among themselves during the first-ever Mayor Khymer Olaso Moto-Tourism Unity Ride on February 28, 2026.

"We even encounter a problem that one of our guides led us to a one-way street. It turns out he's not from Zamboanga and his companions failed to advise him due to lack of communication equipment," Olaso said during the turnover of the crash helmets.

Each of the crash helmets is equipped with Sena communication device that has a range of one to two kilometers distance.

The helmet-mounted device uses advanced Bluetooth technology that allows riders to community to other riders.

Olaso said that each of the crash helmets costs P16,000 to P17,000 including the communication equipment.

Diones, on behalf of the HPG 9, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club for the donation of crash helmets with communication equipment.

Diones said it will be of big help to their personnel during conduct of escort and patrol operations.

He said the HPG 9 has 49 personnel assigned across Zamboanga Peninsula and half of them are riders.

"We will prioritize the assignment of helmets to our riders," he added.

The members of the Ghost-Riders Motorcycle Club composed of motorbike enthusiasts, local businessmen, and government officials, according to Osbert Malinao, a member of the club. (SunStar Zamboanga)