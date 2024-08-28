Motorist arrested in possession of P408,000 shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested a motorist and seized some P408,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the arrested motorist was only identified as alias Omar, a resident of Sampatulog village, Alubijid, Misamis Oriental.

Daculan said Omar was arrested around 7:10 a.m. Monday, August 26, in Patani village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said the policemen were conducting checkpoint operation when Omar tried to evade them while driving motorcycle coming from Malundo, Lanao del Sur, down the highway.

Daculan said the policemen managed to arrest Omar after he lost control of his motorcycle’s steering bar and crashed on the pavement.

He said seized from the possession of Omar were some 60 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P408,000, a waist bag, two identification cards, a cellular phone, and a motorcycle.

Daculan said the arrested suspect and the pieces of evidence were taken to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office for documentation and in preparation for appropriate charges against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)